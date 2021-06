LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Breaking News: Jason Cooper will be the new Head Coach of the Wayland Baptist Flying Queens.

Cooper has coached at Sudan, Olton, Tascosa and Claude among his stops.

He’s also previously been an assistant coach with the Flying Queens for 2 years.

His daughter Jenna is a Flying Queen.

Congrats to Jason Cooper!

