KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Gina

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Gina, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. She is a three-year-old Labrador who has been at the shelter for about a month.

Staff say she likes to play, but also likes to sit around and chill. She is up to date on all of her shots, is spayed and has a microchip.

Gina’s adoption fees for Wednesday, June 16, have been waived.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

