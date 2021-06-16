Local Listings
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Gina

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Updated: 1 hours ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Gina, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. She is a three-year-old Labrador who has been at the shelter for about a month.

Staff say she likes to play, but also likes to sit around and chill. She is up to date on all of her shots, is spayed and has a microchip.

Gina’s adoption fees for Wednesday, June 16, have been waived.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Friday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Suzan.

