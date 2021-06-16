Local Listings
Lubbock’s The Edge Theatre ‘Strange Fruit: A History in Blackness’ to premiere Juneteenth

By KCBD Staff
Updated: moments ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - We at The Edge focus on theatre education process, production/performance/exhibition of arts works, the creation of new theatre works and the positive use of art to heal as we confront a changing world.

Our Mission: THE EDGE: A COMPANY OF FINE ARTISTS is a collective of interdisciplinary artists who provide education and development through mediums of fine art producing a synergy of transformation among participants, audiences and the community.

Our Vision: We envision effecting our Mission through programming for all ages that explores the contemporary human condition where “Attention must be paid” (Arthur Miller) through classes; artistic production and exhibition in theatre, music, dance, and visual arts; playwriting and creation of new work; and through art and dramatic therapy for individuals recovering from trauma and addition.

Our inaugural production Strange Fruit, A History in Blackness is by Stephanie Johnson. Johnson hails from Lubbock, has worked with Lubbock Community Theatre, and has been a poet and playwright under the name of Melaninqueenpen for over a decade. Her commitment to this project has been miraculous. As a board member with The Edge, she envisions a mentor project for young BIPOC people in learning all aspects of theatre production, so they might take ownership of the entire project. She is also instrumental in developing a community outreach discussion forum called Conversations from The Edge which she envisions as a bridge to discussion on difficult topics at a time of change and transition in this country.

Production dates for this brave offering are:

Juneteenth WORLD PREMIERE: Caviel Museum for African American Arts SOLD OUT

June 20 First UU 2801 42nd Street (42nd between Elgin and Canton) 7:00 p.m.

June 25 First UU 2801 42nd Street (42nd between Elgin and Canton) 2:00 p.m.

June 26 Carter Chapel 420 N MLK Boulevard (across from Talkington) 7:00 p.m.

June 27 Carter Chapel 420 N MLK Boulevard (across from Talkington) 2:00 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased through Eventbrite.com - by visiting The Edge A Company of Fine Artists on Facebook or visit our website at https://edgetheatrelubbock.org

