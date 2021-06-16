Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Out of the frying pan...

(Source: KCBD Graphic)
By Steve Divine
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Heat again is the headline in today’s weather story. In general, temperatures will edge up a degree or two each day through the end of the work week. Farther down the road we have Fathers’ Day, the first official day of Summer, and a slight but brief cool-down.

The strong high-pressure area which has dominated, is dominating, western US weather will continue to do so. Typically, this pattern brings hot, dry, and generally sunny days (and very warm and dry nights) to West Texas.

That sums up my forecast through the end of the week.

Today under a mostly sunny sky, and with a light wind, temperatures will peak in the mid- to upper 90s. A few triple-digit readings are possible in the northeastern KCBD viewing area.

Tonight again clear and warm. Lows will range from the low 60s in the northwest to near 70 degrees east.

Tomorrow sunny, a light breeze, and hot with highs similar to today’s.

Friday and Saturday, too, will be sunny and hot. Lubbock area highs will be in the upper 90s. Some viewing area spots will record triple-digits.

Fathers’ Day is the jump from the frying pan into the fire. It is the hottest in my current forecast. It’s also the first official day of Summer. Sunday will be mostly sunny with much of the area topping our near or a bit above 100 degrees.

The high-pressure weather pattern should keep us dry through Sunday evening.

Monday a cold front is anticipated. If it arrives as guidance suggests, both Monday and Tuesday will be cooler. Or at least not as hot. Plus, guidance suggests a slight chance of storms.

Watch for potential updates to our forecast. It’s available 24-7 right here on our weather page. After closing this story scroll down the page a bit and select your choice: Hourly, 3-Day, 10-Day, or Weekend.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

28-year-old Brittany Gonzales was arrested at approximately 2:50 p.m. on June 15, 2021 in the...
Woman charged with manslaughter in deadly January crash
Shawn Casey Adkins has been arrested and charged with the murder of Hailey Dunn, 10 years after...
Person of interest arrested, charged with Hailey Dunn’s murder in 2010
Mark Bethel has been charged with Capital Murder in the 2015 deaths of Jessica Ann Payton and...
Man charged with capital murder for 2015 Halloween homicides at Buffalo Springs Lake
Cleaning crews spent the entire day Monday picking up litter left from over the weekend.
Buffalo Springs Lake trashed over the weekend, management says 'enough is enough'
Tye Rogers, former President of Lubbock Christian Schools
Former LCS President on house arrest after pleading guilty to possession of child pornography

Latest News

KCBD Afternoon Weather 06/15/2021
Heat continues on the South Plains
KCBD Daybreak Today - Weather, 5 a.m., June 15
Typical South Plains June heat
Summer temps to dominate last week of Spring
Summer temps to dominate last week of Spring
KCBD Daybreak Today - Weather, 5 a.m., June 14
Storm and heat outlook this week