Out of the frying pan...

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Heat again is the headline in today’s weather story. In general, temperatures will edge up a degree or two each day through the end of the work week. Farther down the road we have Fathers’ Day, the first official day of Summer, and a slight but brief cool-down.

The strong high-pressure area which has dominated, is dominating, western US weather will continue to do so. Typically, this pattern brings hot, dry, and generally sunny days (and very warm and dry nights) to West Texas.

That sums up my forecast through the end of the week.

Today under a mostly sunny sky, and with a light wind, temperatures will peak in the mid- to upper 90s. A few triple-digit readings are possible in the northeastern KCBD viewing area.

Tonight again clear and warm. Lows will range from the low 60s in the northwest to near 70 degrees east.

Tomorrow sunny, a light breeze, and hot with highs similar to today’s.

Friday and Saturday, too, will be sunny and hot. Lubbock area highs will be in the upper 90s. Some viewing area spots will record triple-digits.

Fathers’ Day is the jump from the frying pan into the fire. It is the hottest in my current forecast. It’s also the first official day of Summer. Sunday will be mostly sunny with much of the area topping our near or a bit above 100 degrees.

The high-pressure weather pattern should keep us dry through Sunday evening.

Monday a cold front is anticipated. If it arrives as guidance suggests, both Monday and Tuesday will be cooler. Or at least not as hot. Plus, guidance suggests a slight chance of storms.

Watch for potential updates to our forecast. It’s available 24-7 right here on our weather page. After closing this story scroll down the page a bit and select your choice: Hourly, 3-Day, 10-Day, or Weekend.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.