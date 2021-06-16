City of Lubbock Public Health Department to offer COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Juneteenth

Local Listings
By Harrison Roberts
Published: Jun. 16, 2021 at 10:02 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - In honor of Juneteenth, the City of Lubbock Public Health Department Vaccine Bus will hold a vaccination clinic outside the Windmill Museum at 1701 Canyon Lake Drive, this Saturday, June 19, from 12 p.m.- 4 p.m.

The Health Department will offer first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccinations at this event. Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available to all individuals ages 18+. Walk-ins are welcome. Look for the big blue bus.

For more information, call the Public Health Department at 806-775-2933.

