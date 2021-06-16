SPC renames street Robert Pearce Place

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Family and friends recently gathered for the renaming of the street in front of the administration building at South Plains College.

The street is now named Robert Pearce Place to honor former SPC faculty member Robert Pearce.

SPC auctioned off the rights to naming the street during this years’ annual gala fundraiser for student scholarships.

The street is now named Robert Pearce Place to honor former SPC faculty member Robert Pearce (SPC)

Shown are, from left, Robert Pearce, SPC Regent Richard Ellis and Dr. Robin Satterwhite, president of South Plains College.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.