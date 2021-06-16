Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Texas Rangers says DNA samples led to arrest in Hailey Dunn murder case

Shawn Casey Adkins Mitchell County mugshot
Shawn Casey Adkins Mitchell County mugshot(Mitchell County Sheriff's Office)
By Amber Stegall
Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Rangers say the arrest for 35-year-old Shawn Casey Adkins came when the Texas Rangers Unsolved Crimes Investigation Program took a new look at the investigation for the murder of 13-year-old Hailey Dunn.

In 2020, the district attorney for the 32nd Judicial District, Ricky Thompson, consulted with the Texas Rangers Unsolved Crimes Investigation Program (UCIP) regarding the case, and the Rangers took a new look into the investigation. The Rangers interviewed several people, and Adkins was identified as the suspect in Dunn’s slaying.

A search warrant was obtained to collect Adkins’ DNA. After samples were collected on June 13, an arrest warrant was obtained and Adkins was arrested and taken to the Howard County Jail in Big Spring. He was then transferred to the Mitchell County Detention Center. Bond was set at $2 million. The investigation into the case continues.

Dunn was last seen on Dec. 27, 2010. Her mother reported her missing the next day. Despite a search, there was no sign of Dunn until March 16, 2013, when her remains were found near Lake JB Thomas in Scurry County.

Adkins had been a suspect in the case, but was never charged. At the time of Dunn’s death, he was the live-in boyfriend of Dunn’s mother. The circumstances surrounding Dunn’s disappearance is what led authorities to Adkins initially. Ultimately, though, the investigation stalled for lack of new evidence.

Shawn Casey Adkins, 35, of Big Spring, was arrested Monday, June 14, in Big Spring and charged with one count of murder in the death of 13-year-old Dunn.

Timeline: What led up to Hailey Dunn case arrest

Friends, former members of search party honor Hailey Dunn in light of new arrest

Person of interest arrested, charged with Hailey Dunn’s murder in 2010

Hailey Dunn
Hailey Dunn

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

28-year-old Brittany Gonzales was arrested at approximately 2:50 p.m. on June 15, 2021 in the...
Woman charged with manslaughter in deadly January crash
Shawn Casey Adkins has been arrested and charged with the murder of Hailey Dunn, 10 years after...
Person of interest arrested, charged with Hailey Dunn’s murder in 2010
Mark Bethel has been charged with Capital Murder in the 2015 deaths of Jessica Ann Payton and...
Man charged with capital murder for 2015 Halloween homicides at Buffalo Springs Lake
Cleaning crews spent the entire day Monday picking up litter left from over the weekend.
Buffalo Springs Lake trashed over the weekend, management says 'enough is enough'
Tye Rogers, former President of Lubbock Christian Schools
Former LCS President on house arrest after pleading guilty to possession of child pornography

Latest News

Strange Fruit: A History in Blackness
Lubbock’s The Edge Theatre ‘Strange Fruit: A History in Blackness’ to premiere Juneteenth
Strange Fruit: A History in Blackness
KCBD Noon Notebook - Wed., June 16
Covenant Health Logo
Covenant Health job fair in search of hundreds of candidates
13-year-old dies after house fire, GoFundMe set up for funeral expenses
13-year-old dies after house fire, GoFundMe set up for funeral expenses
One person died after a shooting inside the Ella Apartments on June 9.
WATCH LIVE: LPD provides update on Ella Apartments shooting of 14-year-old at 2:30 p.m.