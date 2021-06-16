Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

US ends strict Trump-era asylum rules for violence victims

Attorney General Merrick Garland departs after speaking at the Justice Department in...
Attorney General Merrick Garland departs after speaking at the Justice Department in Washington, on Tuesday, June 15, 2021.(Win McNamee | Win McNamee/Pool via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 16, 2021 at 2:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The U.S. government has put an end to two Trump administration policies that made it harder for Central American immigrants fleeing violence to qualify for asylum.

Attorney General Merrick Garland said Wednesday that immigration judges should no longer follow the Trump-era rules that made it difficult for immigrants who faced domestic or gang violence to win asylum in the United States.

He said he was making the changes after President Joe Biden ordered his office and the Department of Homeland Security to draft rules addressing complex issues in immigration law about groups of people who should qualify for humanitarian protection.

The move could make it easier for Central American immigrants to win their cases in immigration court and was celebrated by immigrant advocates.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

28-year-old Brittany Gonzales was arrested at approximately 2:50 p.m. on June 15, 2021 in the...
Woman charged with manslaughter in deadly January crash
Shawn Casey Adkins has been arrested and charged with the murder of Hailey Dunn, 10 years after...
Person of interest arrested, charged with Hailey Dunn’s murder in 2010
Mark Bethel has been charged with Capital Murder in the 2015 deaths of Jessica Ann Payton and...
Man charged with capital murder for 2015 Halloween homicides at Buffalo Springs Lake
Cleaning crews spent the entire day Monday picking up litter left from over the weekend.
Buffalo Springs Lake trashed over the weekend, management says 'enough is enough'
Tye Rogers, former President of Lubbock Christian Schools
Former LCS President on house arrest after pleading guilty to possession of child pornography

Latest News

The Garden & Arts Center 51st Annual Fall Festival
Booth and tent space open for 51st Annual Fall Festival
House Bill 1927 eliminates the requirement for Texas residents to obtain a license to carry...
Texans can carry handguns without a license or training starting Sept. 1, after Gov. Greg Abbott signs permitless carry bill into law
Newly released video shows 27-year-old Terrell Rhodes in an interrogation room May 11, moments...
Suspect in child killing grabs officer’s gun
A Blue Alert was issued at around 5:20 a.m. Monday for Royce Wood, 43.
Blue Alert for man wanted in shooting of Texas police officer discontinued
A Nevada man accused of killing a 2-year-old grabs a gun from an officer during a police...
Suspect in child killing grabs officer's gun