WATCH LIVE: Governor Abbott border wall news conference at 3 p.m.

(Gov. Greg Abbott's Office)
By KCBD Staff
Updated: 24 minutes ago
AUSTIN, Texas (KCBD) - Governor Greg Abbott will hold a press conference on the border wall on Wednesday, June 16 in Austin.

Gov. Greg Abbott announced last week that Texas would build its own border wall. Abbott said in a podcast interview released Tuesday the state will be soliciting donations from across the country to help fund the wall.

“When I do make the announcement later on this week, I will also be providing a link that you can click on and go to for everybody in the United States — really everybody in the entire world — who wants to help Texas build the border wall, there will be a place on there where they can contribute,” Abbott said on the podcast, a show about Republican politics called “Ruthless.”

The news conference is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m.

KCBD will livestream the news conference on Facebook and the KCBD news app.

