WATCH LIVE: LPD provides update on Ella Apartments shooting of 14-year-old at 2:30 p.m.

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department will be hosting a news conference at 2:30 p.m. regarding an update in the Ella Apartments shooting of 14-year-old Dequavion Traylor.

The shooting happened at 11:22 p.m. at the Ella Apartments, located at 1102 58th St., which is near the Dixie Little League fields. When officers arrived, they found Traylor with a gunshot wound. He was taken to University Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

A 16-year-old admitted to police that he is the one who shot Traylor.

You can read the full details on the shooting here.

The news conference is scheduled to being at 2:30 p.m.

KCBD will livestream the news conference on Facebook and on the KCBD news app.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.