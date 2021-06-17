Daybreak Today Thursday Morning Brief

On Daybreak Today,

Police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead.

They were called just after midnight to 93rd Street and Elgin, and found one person.

There is no word on if anyone else was involved in the incident.

Information will be posted later today.

Seven suspects are now in custody for last week’s shooting death of a 14-year-old Lubbock boy.

Investigators say a gang and drug activity led to the shooting.

More arrests are possible.

KCBD NewsChannel 11′s Blair Sabol has more: 6 juveniles, 1 adult arrested, charged with murder of 14-year-old

Gov. Greg Abbott signed a permitless carry bill.

The law will allow Texans 21-and-up to carry a handgun without a license.

It also increases penalties for convicted felons and other offenders prohibited from having guns.

The law goes into effect Sept. 1.

Get those details here: Gov. Greg Abbott signs permitless carry bill into law

The governor also announced plans to build a border wall between Texas and Mexico.

He says $250 million in tax dollars will be used as a down payment.

The state will solicit donations to help build the wall.

Read more from The Texas Tribune: Gov. Greg Abbott announces Texas is providing initial $250 million “down payment” for border wall

