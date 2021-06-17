Daybreak Today Thursday Morning Brief

Local Listings
Abbott details wall plan and signs permitless carry bill, 1 dead after overnight shooting, more arrests made in 14-year-old’s death
Daybreak Today Live logo
Daybreak Today Live logo(KCBD)
By Michael A. Cantu
Updated: 42 minutes ago
On Daybreak Today,

Police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead.

  • They were called just after midnight to 93rd Street and Elgin, and found one person.
  • There is no word on if anyone else was involved in the incident.
  • Information will be posted later today.

What will the weather be like today?

Seven suspects are now in custody for last week’s shooting death of a 14-year-old Lubbock boy.

Gov. Greg Abbott signed a permitless carry bill.

  • The law will allow Texans 21-and-up to carry a handgun without a license.
  • It also increases penalties for convicted felons and other offenders prohibited from having guns.
  • The law goes into effect Sept. 1.
  • Get those details here: Gov. Greg Abbott signs permitless carry bill into law

The governor also announced plans to build a border wall between Texas and Mexico.

Read more top headlines here:

