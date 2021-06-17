Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Gov. Abbott announces border wall construction strategy

Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick, Speaker Dade Phelan, Senate Finance and House Appropriations...
Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick, Speaker Dade Phelan, Senate Finance and House Appropriations Chairs Jane Nelson and Greg Bonnen, and members of the legislature including Lubbock’s District 83 Representative Dustin Burrows, joined Governor Abbott for the press conference to discuss the border wall on Wednesday in Austin.(Office Of The Governor, 6/16/21)
By KCBD Staff
Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Governor Greg Abbott today held a press conference in Austin where he announced several key components of the State of Texas’ plan to build a border wall. The press conference follows the Governor’s Border Security Summit last week in Del Rio, which brought together law enforcement, city and county officials, and landowners to discuss strategies to secure the border and keep communities safe.

The Governor was joined by Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick, Speaker Dade Phelan, Senate Finance and House Appropriations Chairs Jane Nelson and Greg Bonnen, and members of the legislature.

“The Biden Administration has abandoned its responsibilities to secure the border and Texans are suffering as a result,” said Governor Abbott. “The problems along the border are only getting worse due to President Biden’s inaction. Property is being destroyed, deadly drugs and illegal weapons are being smuggled into communities throughout the state, law enforcement is having to redirect their resources, and county judges and mayors are facing skyrocketing expenses. Texas is doing more than any state has ever done to protect the border, but it is clear that more is needed. In the Biden Administration’s absence, Texas is stepping up to get the job done by building the border wall. Through this comprehensive public safety effort, we will secure the border, slow the influx of unlawful immigrants, and restore order in our border communities.”

During the press conference, the Governor signed a letter to the Texas Facilities Commission directing them to hire a project manager to oversee construction of the Texas border wall. This program manager will lead the process of planning and executing the project, and will hire the contractors and subcontractors needed to build the wall. Once hired, the program manager and contractors will identify state land and land that private landowners and local governments can volunteer for the wall.

Additionally, the Governor, Lieutenant Governor Patrick, Speaker Phelan, and Senator Nelson, and Representative Bonnen signed a letter during the press conference authorizing the transfer for $250 million as a down payment to launch the construction of the border wall and hire a program manager and contractors. Governor Abbott also noted that the state budget allocates 1.1 billion dollars towards border security — a record for the State of Texas.

The Governor also signed a letter to President Joe Biden demanding the immediate return of any land taken by the federal government to build the border wall. Once returned, Texas will talk to those property owners about the possibility of Texas using that land to build the wall.

Governor Abbott also announced a donation page, www.borderwall.texas.gov, where anyone can voluntarily donate to the construction of the border wall. The fund will be maintained by the Texas Division of Emergency Management.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shawn Casey Adkins Mitchell County mugshot
Texas Rangers say DNA samples led to arrest in Hailey Dunn murder case
Hunter Cash St.Clair died after his home was destroyed by fire.
13-year-old dies after house fire, GoFundMe set up for funeral expenses
House Bill 1927 eliminates the requirement for Texas residents to obtain a license to carry...
Gov. Greg Abbott signs permitless carry bill into law
A seventh person has been charged with murder in the death of 14-year-old Dequavion Traylor.
6 juveniles, 1 adult arrested, charged with murder of 14-year-old
28-year-old Brittany Gonzales was arrested at approximately 2:50 p.m. on June 15, 2021 in the...
Woman charged with manslaughter in deadly January crash

Latest News

KCBD Daybreak Today - June 17
Teen killed after overnight shooting in South Lubbock
City of Littlefield Logo
Littlefield issues boil water notice
Madisyn Cox at the U.S. Olympic Trials.
Lubbock native Madisyn Cox misses trip to Tokyo Olympics by .02 seconds
KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet Esmerelda
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: