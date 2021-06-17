Hotter for Father’s Day weekend

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - It’s nearly a repeat of yesterday on the South Plains, with mid to upper 90s across the area. Through late afternoon we’ve made it up to 95 in Lubbock. The pattern won’t change much through the weekend, before it gets less hot for a few days next week.

This evening it’ll stay clear, 80s once the sun goes down. Morning low near 68, light southerly wind.

Tomorrow will be about the same as today, high near 97, sunny, wind SW/SE 5-15mph.

The weekend will be hotter, close to 100 Saturday then around 102 on Father’s Day. A front should move across our area early Monday, leading to a few days that aren’t quite as hot. We’ve also been watching the rain potential early next week, which isn’t looking too impressive. By the second half of next week it’ll be back to upper 90s/low 100s.

