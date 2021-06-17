Local Listings
KCBD’s Pet of the Day:

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Updated: 38 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Esmerelda, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. She is a one-year-old pit bull mix who has been with the shelter for about a month.

Staff say she is very sweet and lovable. She is up to date on all of her shots, is spayed and has a microchip.

Her adoption fees for Thursday, June 17, have been waived.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Wednesday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Gina.

