LISD parent, staff member advocates for teacher raise

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Inspired by the Lubbock Professional Police Association, a Lubbock ISD parent, who is also on staff, approached the school board asking for a pay increase and better health benefits for teachers.

The board previously approved a one percent pay increase for all staff. Teacher salaries in neighboring districts average slightly less than Lubbock ISD salaries, but LISD is still below the state average.

Parent Brian Galaviz said he collected the average salary for districts such as Amarillo, Abilene and Midland, which are the same cities the Lubbock police union used to make their argument.

“I took those cities and compared the teacher pay and LISD to those cities. LISD teachers are paid 15% less than those similar Texas cities. LPD found 17% difference. So if we want the best teachers, we have to compensate them,” Galaviz said.

According to the data collected, Lubbock ISD teachers are paid $6,005 less than the state average.

Compared to neighboring districts such as Frenship ISD or Lubbock-Cooper ISD, Lubbock teachers make the most, but still within the same pay range.

Lubbock ISD Chief of Operation Rick Rodriguez said that the small pay raise was decided based on available revenue. The district has seen a downward trend of enrollment the past several years, which means less revenue as the state provides funding based on each student and the district’s tax rate.

“So let’s say 1% is going to 1.5 million, we know that our our enrollment is declining. So something which means revenue goes down. So something, as Mr. Curry mentioned, something is going to have to change. We’re going to have to continue to sharpen our pencil as we move forward,” Rodriguez said.

Despite the approved pay increase, Galaviz said he will continue to push for better benefits because he believes educators are feeling the impact of our local crime rate.

“Trauma affects that child’s ability to learn, their ability to remember, to self regulate all aspects of learning. And so while the violence is not exactly the same, educators have to deal with the effects of violence, and that’s why we have to pay teachers and all staff a competitive wage so that we have the best there,” Galaviz said.

