Littlefield issues boil water notice

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Littlefield’s Emergency Management Coordinator and the Water Utility Department have issued an indefinite boil water notice.

A Wednesday water line rupture has caused this to be issued. That issue has since been resolved, but the city is required to issue a boil-water notice because of standards by the Texas Commission of Environmental Quality.

There is no timeline on when this will be rescinded.

Read more instruction from the city here:

City of Littlefield - Official Boil Water Notice

Due to a large water main rupture on 6/16/2021 all water services provided by the City of Littlefield were disrupted. Since, the water system has been repaired, pressured up , and brought back online. The Texas Commission of Environmental Quality has mandated that notice be sent out to all customers accessing the City of Littlefield’s water system to boil water prior to its consumption. In order to ensure the destruction of all harmful bacteria microbes, water used for drinking, cooking, and ice making should boiled and cooled prior to its consumption. Water must be brought to a vigorous rolling boil for at least 2 minutes. In lieu of boiling water, you may purchase bottled water or obtain water from another source other than that of the City of Littlefield’s water system. The boil water notice will continue until further notice.”

MENSAJE DE AGUA DE EBULLICIÓN PARA LITTLEFIELD

Debido a que un contratista ha roto una gran corriente de agua, la Comisión de Calidad Ambiental de Texas ha ordenado que se envíe un aviso a todos los clientes que acceden al sistema de agua de la ciudad de Littlefield para hervir agua antes de su consumo. Con el fin de asegurar la destrucción de todos los microbios bacterias dañinas, el agua utilizada para beber, cocinar y hacer hielo debe hervirse y enfriarse antes de su consumo. El agua debe llevarse a una ebullición vigorosa durante al menos 2 minutos. En lugar de agua hirviendo puede comprar agua embotellada u obtener agua de otra fuente que no sea la del sistema de agua de la ciudad de Littlefield. El aviso de agua hirviendo continuará hasta nuevo aviso. Se enviará una notificación cuando ya no sea necesario hervir agua para el consumo. Si tiene alguna pregunta, puede comunicarse con el departamento de agua al 806.385.9202. Gracias.

A notification will be sent out when it is no longer necessary to boil water for consumption. If you have any questions, you may contact the City of Littlefield’s Water Department @ 806.385.9202.

