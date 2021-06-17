More heat, then a change

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A change in our weather is in sight, but it’s still days away. Also just ahead is Fathers’ Day and the first day of Summer. Here’s what I expect.

Let’s do it again. That is, today will be like yesterday. Sunny with a few clouds, a slight breeze, hot, and at least somewhat humid. Temperatures again will peak in the mid- to upper 90s with readings near 100° possible in the northeastern KCBD viewing area.

Clear and warm again tonight. Lows will range from the mid-60s in the northwest to the low 70s east.

Sunny again tomorrow, with a slight breeze and a hot afternoon. Highs will be similar to today’s. Lubbock area highs will be in the upper 90s with some stations in the northeastern viewing area recording triple-digits.

Once more. Saturday will be sunny with a a few clouds, slightly breezy, and hot. Highs will range from the mid-90s to near 100 degrees.

Even hotter. Fathers’ Day remains the hottest in my current forecast. It’s also the first official day of Summer. Sunday will be mostly sunny with much of the area topping our near or a bit above 100 degrees.

A bit of a change. A cold front is expected Monday. If it arrives as guidance suggests, both Monday and Tuesday will be cooler. Or at least not as hot. The chance of rain is quite slim both days.

Lightning Record Ends

The U.S. made it through June 8 without a single death attributed to lightning. That was the latest in the year since the number has been tracked.

The first fatality was a 70-year-old New Jersey man struck by lightning while he was golfing. The second and most recent death was a 15-year-old girl in Georgia while she was swimming in the ocean.

Last year, of the 50 states, Texas and Florida had the most lightning deaths with three each. In Texas one of the deceased was involved in construction while the other two were in yards.

