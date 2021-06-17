Police respond to Thursday shooting in South Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police are investigating a shooting in South Lubbock. One person has died.

The Lubbock Police Department was called just after midnight to a house at 93rd Street and Elgin Avenue. There they found on person.

That person was taken to University Medical Center where they later died.

Police have not said if more than one person was involved in this incident.

No names have been given and police have not released any more details.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.