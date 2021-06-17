Summer events can pay artists using unclaimed utilities deposits, per state law

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Summer concerts are back this summer.

To name a few, Slaton is hosting it’s first ever Picnic in the Park.

Every Saturday from six to nine, live music will be performed, food trucks will be out, and the kids can play on bouncy houses.

Or the high noon series will host live music every Wednesday at noon at the county courthouse gazebo.

All these events are free and the performers will still get to take some cash home thanks to a state law.

County commissioner Jason Corley said the uncashed deposit checks from utilities are used to support local art.

“So you know, there’s, it’s open to interpretation that way. So we can’t use that money to lower your tax rate or do anything else with it. So Lubbock county Previously, we had been using those funds to help support the art walk and you and other artistic events,” Corley said.

