Sunny and hot rest of week, hotter Father’s Day

KCBD forecast for Thursday, June 17, 2021
KCBD forecast for Thursday, June 17, 2021(KCBD)
By Matt Ernst
Updated: 11 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The sunny and hot pattern will continue rest of this week on the South Plains. It climbed to around 97 this afternoon in Lubbock, with it a few degrees warmer northeast over the Rolling Plains as well as farther north in the Texas Panhandle. Unfortunately, there isn’t a significant pattern change to cool it down just yet.

There are some thunderstorms to our west in northern New Mexico this afternoon. But, unlike the past few weeks, those aren’t headed this way; the steering flow in the mid and upper levels of the atmosphere is moving those storms from NE to SW, not this way.

Tonight it’ll stay clear, sunset at 9:00. Morning low near 67.

Tomorrow and Friday will both be about a repeat of today, high near 97 with a light southerly wind.

The Father’s Day weekend will likely trend a little hotter. We’re forecasting 102 on Sunday.

Computer guidance is showing a front some time early next week. While it won’t be cool, this should drop afternoon readings to near or possibly below average. And we are seeing signs of a few showers and storms in the area, as well.

