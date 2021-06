LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team is responding to a potential barricaded subject in West Lubbock County.

The call came in just after 10 Thursday morning. Details for the callout have not been given at this time.

West Lubbock SWAT Callout (Julio Iglesias, KCBD)

KCBD has a photojournalist on scene gathering more information. Check back for updates.

