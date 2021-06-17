UMC celebrates National Children’s Week

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Organizations in Lubbock supporting UMC’s Children’s Hospital during National Children’s Week.

Chief Medical Officer Dr. Brian Payne says, in Lubbock, there’s an outpouring of efforts to help heal children in our area from both local organizations and corporations.

“I feel blessed to be part of such an amazing community,” he said.

Corporate partners like Lubbock National bank have poured thousands of dollars into providing for children and their families at the hospital.

The hospital also offers volunteer services through sub-organizations, like the Ronald McDonald House. He encourages anyone wishing to volunteer to reach out.

Children are the light of our lives, and our Child Life staff strives to make your child’s health care journey as easy and comfortable as possible, by offering support with managing care. Our Child Life Staff is AMAZING and we thank them for all they do! pic.twitter.com/bBk4dPSifm — UMC Health System (@umchealthsystem) June 15, 2021

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.