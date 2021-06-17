Local Listings
UMC celebrates National Children’s Week

By KCBD Staff
Updated: 56 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Organizations in Lubbock supporting UMC’s Children’s Hospital during National Children’s Week.

Chief Medical Officer Dr. Brian Payne says, in Lubbock, there’s an outpouring of efforts to help heal children in our area from both local organizations and corporations.

“I feel blessed to be part of such an amazing community,” he said.

Corporate partners like Lubbock National bank have poured thousands of dollars into providing for children and their families at the hospital.

The hospital also offers volunteer services through sub-organizations, like the Ronald McDonald House. He encourages anyone wishing to volunteer to reach out.

