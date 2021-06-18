Local Listings
City converting downtown streets to two-way traffic Monday through Friday

By KCBD Staff
Updated: 51 minutes ago
Provided by City of Lubbock

Starting Monday, June 21, and running through Friday, June 25, City of Lubbock Traffic Operations in coordination with Barricades Unlimited will convert Avenue M, Avenue L and Avenue K in downtown from one-way to two-way traffic.

During the conversion process, various short-term work zones will close the streets to traffic while existing signs, signals and pavement markings are modified. Southbound Avenue L will be closed to through traffic while the transition at 8th Street is constructed. Parking will be restricted while pavement markings are removed and installed. Businesses and customers are asked to not park in any areas coned off each day.

The City urges motorists to avoid these streets if possible during construction and eliminate distractions in work zones for the safety of everyone on the road.

