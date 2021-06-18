Daybreak Today Friday Morning Brief

On Daybreak Today,

One person is dead and five others were injured in an overnight crash.

One person has serious injuries, another moderate. Three others had minor injuries.

This happened after 11 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of 82nd Street and Frankford Avenue.

Updates throughout the day will be provided here: One killed, five injured in crash at 82nd St and Frankford Ave, late Thursday night

The investigation continues into a shooting early Thursday morning near 93rd Street and Elgin Avenue.

Salena Quezada, 16, was taken to the hospital where she later died.

There is no word on what led to the shooting.

Read the latest here: Teen dies after overnight shooting in South Lubbock

The United States Supreme Court dismissed a challenge to the Affordable Care Act, saying it is constitutional.

The high court also ruled that a Catholic foster care agency can refuse to work with same-sex couples because of religious beliefs.

Check out those stories below:

‘Obamacare’ survives: Supreme Court dismisses big challenge

High court sides with Catholic agency in foster care dispute

President Joe Biden signed a law making Juneteenth, June 19, a federal holiday.

The date commemorates the end of slavery in the United States.

Federal offices will observe the holiday today since Juneteenth falls on a Saturday.

Read that here: Juneteenth becomes the nation’s 11th federal holiday

