Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Daybreak Today Friday Morning Brief

1 dead after overnight crash, SCOTUS upholds Affordable Car Act parts, Biden makes Juneteenth federal holiday
By Michael A. Cantu
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

On Daybreak Today,

One person is dead and five others were injured in an overnight crash.

What will the weather be like today?

The investigation continues into a shooting early Thursday morning near 93rd Street and Elgin Avenue.

The United States Supreme Court dismissed a challenge to the Affordable Care Act, saying it is constitutional.

President Joe Biden signed a law making Juneteenth, June 19, a federal holiday.

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

As always, be sure to join Sharon Maines, Steve Divine and Michael Cantu along with the rest of the Daybreak Today crew for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KCBD Daybreak Today - June 17
Teen dies after overnight shooting in South Lubbock
SWAT is responding to a potential barricaded subject in West Lubbock County.
SWAT called to investigate report of fugitive sighting in West Lubbock County
Hunter Cash St.Clair died after his home was destroyed by fire.
13-year-old dies after house fire, GoFundMe set up for funeral expenses
Just in time for Father’s Day, a daughter is meeting her biological dad after 53 years and...
Father, daughter meet for first time after 53 years
House Bill 1927 eliminates the requirement for Texas residents to obtain a license to carry...
Gov. Greg Abbott signs permitless carry bill into law

Latest News

KCBD Daybreak Today - Weather, 5 a.m., June 18
Sizzling weekend on and off the grill
One killed, five injured in crash at 82nd St and Frankford Ave, late Thursday night
One killed, five injured in crash at 82nd St and Frankford Ave, late Thursday night
Juneteenth celebrations kicked off at the East Lubbock Art House Thursday evening.
Lubbock kicks off Juneteenth celebration at East Lubbock Art House
Two years ago, Lauren and Sam were strangers. Now, they're preparing for a kidney transplant.
Strangers to inseparable: Coworkers undergoing kidney transplant