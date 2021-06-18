Local Listings
Levelland parks face ongoing vandalism costing thousands, frustrating park crews

By Camelia Juarez
Updated: 14 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Levelland police are looking for information about people vandalizing parks.

Park crews say out of the 15 parks in Levelland almost all have some kind of expensive damage and they don’t have the budget to replace it for the kids.

Park crew member Matthew Guajardo says almost all of the parks have some kind of serious damage, from fires in the restroom to mudding through a newly-installed irrigation system, which costs at least $250,000.

Guajardo says the hardest part is not having the funds to fix the park for kids

“You can’t pay to get something replaced. It’s pretty upsetting. So especially for the kids, you know, saying they like that thing or whatever. Now we have to take it out,” Guajardo said.

The vandalism also takes time from the 25-year park beautification project, an ongoing effort to transform the public spaces.

“It’s just hard because we got major projects going on right now. So anytime we get pulled away from major projects come deal with the smaller things, it kind of definitely sets us back a little bit. But with a four-man crew, we tried to make it happen,” Guajardo said.

If you see damage to the park, they ask that you please alert the park department. If you see someone damaging the park, please alert Levelland police.

