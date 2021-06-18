Lubbock Police Special Victims Unit Seeking Information in Sexual Assault

Provided by Lubbock Police Department

(LUBBOCK, TX) – The Lubbock Police Department’s Special Victims Unit is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying and locating the suspects in a sexual assault in early June.

The Lubbock Police Department’s Special Victims Unit is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying and locating the suspects in a sexual assault in early June. (Provided by LISD)

The Lubbock Police Department’s Special Victims Unit is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying and locating the suspects in a sexual assault in early June. (Provided by LISD)

Lubbock Police were called to the 1900 block of East Brown Street on June 9th, just before 1:30 a.m., for reports of a sexual assault of an 18-year-old female.

Upon further investigation, investigators with LPD’s Special Victims Unit were able to determine the victim arrived home around 11:00 p.m. on June 8th. A short time later, she went to her backyard to look for her pet and inadvertently came across two suspects burglarizing a shed in the backyard. The suspects then approached the victim and sexually assaulted her.

Both suspects are believed to be Hispanic males, with black hair and brown eyes, in their mid to late twenties. One suspect is believed to have a tattoo on his neck.

Both suspects fled the scene in an unknown direction.

The investigation is on-going.

If anyone has any information regarding this case, they are asked to call Detective Bocanegra at 806-300-6452. Callers can remain anonymous by calling Crime-Line at 741-1000.