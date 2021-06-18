Local Listings
One killed, five injured in crash at 82nd St and Frankford Ave, late Thursday night
By KCBD Staff
Updated: 24 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Investigation Unit responded to a fatal crash late Thursday that killed one person and left several injured.

Police were called to 82nd Street and Frankford Avenue around 11:19 p.m., Thursday night. The crash involved a pickup truck and a passenger car.

One person was declared deceased. One person was seriously injured, one was moderately injured, and three were reported with minor injuries.

Traffic through the intersection was diverted for officers to respond to the scene.

Police investigation to the crash is ongoing.

