Plainview asks for input on softball, baseball field improvements

PLAINVIEW, Texas (KCBD) - Sign-ups are now available for Plainview residents interested in weighing-in on changes being be made to the city’s baseball and softball facilities.

Plans are currently in the works for the fields inside Broadway Park and the adult softball Running Draw Regional Park, according to the City of Plainview.

Focus groups will be scheduled through various times and days in July, to make sure anyone interested can participate. Anyone with questions on the focus groups are asked to contact the Plainview City Manager, Jeffrey Snyder by calling 806-296-1100.

“It is exciting to have this opportunity to hear from the community on the types of upgrades needed for our baseball/softball complexes,” Snyder, said in a news release. “We encourage anyone who has an interest to please join us for our upcoming focus group meetings.”

Ways to sign up can be found here.

