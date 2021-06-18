Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Plainview asks for input on softball, baseball field improvements

Focus group input is needed by the City of Plainview for updates to some of its sporting...
Focus group input is needed by the City of Plainview for updates to some of its sporting facilities.(City of Plainview)
By Michael A. Cantu
Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLAINVIEW, Texas (KCBD) - Sign-ups are now available for Plainview residents interested in weighing-in on changes being be made to the city’s baseball and softball facilities.

Plans are currently in the works for the fields inside Broadway Park and the adult softball Running Draw Regional Park, according to the City of Plainview.

Focus groups will be scheduled through various times and days in July, to make sure anyone interested can participate. Anyone with questions on the focus groups are asked to contact the Plainview City Manager, Jeffrey Snyder by calling 806-296-1100.

“It is exciting to have this opportunity to hear from the community on the types of upgrades needed for our baseball/softball complexes,” Snyder, said in a news release. “We encourage anyone who has an interest to please join us for our upcoming focus group meetings.”

Ways to sign up can be found here.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KCBD Daybreak Today - June 17
Shooting death of 16-year-old girl still under investigation
SWAT is responding to a potential barricaded subject in West Lubbock County.
SWAT called to investigate report of fugitive sighting in West Lubbock County
Hunter Cash St.Clair died after his home was destroyed by fire.
13-year-old dies after house fire, GoFundMe set up for funeral expenses
Just in time for Father’s Day, a daughter is meeting her biological dad after 53 years and...
Father, daughter meet for first time after 53 years
House Bill 1927 eliminates the requirement for Texas residents to obtain a license to carry...
Gov. Greg Abbott signs permitless carry bill into law

Latest News

Traffic Alert logo
Traffic will be blocked in 2 places for crash investigations
Madisyn Cox at the U.S. Olympic Trials.
Lubbock native Madisyn Cox misses trip to Tokyo Olympics by .02 seconds
KCBD Daybreak Today - Weather, June 18
KCBD Daybreak Today - Weather, June 18
KCBD Daybreak Today - Weather, 5 a.m., June 18
Sizzling weekend on and off the grill