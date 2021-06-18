Sunny and hot Father’s Day weekend

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - It’s going to get a little bit hotter next few days.

So far today we’ve reached 96 in Lubbock. And, like this entire week, it’s sunny and dry for just about all of the state. There are again some showers and storms in northern New Mexico, but those are not moving this way.

It’ll be clear and relatively warm tonight, morning low near 69. Saturday will be sunny and hot, high near 98, wind SW/SE 10-15mph.

Father’s Day will be a little bit hotter, up near 102.

FirstAlert forecast for Lubbock June 19-20. (KCBD)

Changes next week

A weak front is expected to move across the area some time Monday. Its timing will determine how hot it’ll get Monday. Right now we think it’ll be early in the day, leading to a high near 90. But if it’s a little later then it’ll reach the mid 90s. Tuesday will likely top out in the upper 80s.

We are also watching the set-up for isolated showers and storms first half of next week. It just doesn’t look that impressive at this point; the better rain chance is well east and southeast of Lubbock.

After the brief “cool-down”, we’ll be back up around 100 second half of next week into next weekend.

Tropics

Heavy rain is in store for the northern Gulf Coast. This isn’t yet a named storm, and may not become one. But the National Hurricane Center is monitoring the area of rain as it heads northward...now identified as “potential tropical cyclone” three.

Forecast track from the National Hurricane Center June 18. (National Hurricane Center)

It won’t bring us rain, but this is a heads up if you’re traveling to the South. There is a chance for some rain over Southeast Texas this weekend. Most of the state is just looking at sun and heat.

Hope you have a great weekend. And if you’re a dad, Happy Father’s Day.

