Texas DPS trooper dies after battle with cancer and COVID-19

EL PASO, Texas (KWTX) - EL PASO – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) on Friday announced the death of DPS Sergeant Paul Mooney, 52, who passed way on Monday after battling cancer and, more recently, COVID-19.

“Sergeant Paul Mooney dedicated his life to protecting and serving the people of this nation, first in the United States Army and then as a commissioned officer with DPS,” said DPS Director Steven McCraw.

“We will never forget his commitment, and we send our deepest sympathies to his family, friends and colleagues.”

Mooney, a field recruiter for the DPS West Texas Region, was responsible for recruiting, testing and mentoring qualified applicants for the DPS Academy.

He began his career with DPS in 2008, after retiring from the U.S. Army as a First Sergeant.

Upon graduation from the DPS Academy, he was stationed in El Paso, serving as a Texas Highway Patrol Trooper for the next five years.

He served in Mineral Wells, Waxahachie and Fort Worth, before being promoted to Sergeant in 2015.

Mooney was then stationed in Hurst for three years, assuming the position of a field recruiting sergeant in 2016.

Mooney returned to El Paso in 2018, where he stayed until his death.

He is the 224th DPS officer to die in the line of duty since 1823.

Mooney loved dancing, hunting and spending time with his children.

He is survived by his seven children and six grandchildren.

