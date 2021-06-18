Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Toddler killed, 9-year-old injured in freeway shootings in Mich.

By WXYZ Staff
Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (WXYZ) - A 2-year-old is dead and a 9-year-old is fighting for their life following two separate freeway shootings on the same night near Detroit.

Michigan State Police and Detroit police are now on the hunt for a suspected vehicle, a late model silver Chrysler 300 with no plates.

“This is certainly the worst day of this family’s life. I cannot fathom what they’re going through. It’s just absolutely horrible,” interim Detroit Police Chief James White said.

Shortly after those tragedies, state police rushed to another freeway shooting where two people were shot and taken to the hospital.

These incidents are just two of many shootings that have been occurring on the freeways near Detroit.

Just two days before, the freeway was home to another senseless shooting, believed to be triggered by road rage between two drivers.

State police say the driver of a gray sedan fired a shot that struck a third, unrelated vehicle. They’re still looking for the suspected shooter in that case as well.

There were a rash of freeway shootings in the fall. Lt. Michael Shaw with Michigan State Police said the bulk of them occurred on I-96 and the Southfield Freeway. He said because of the way the freeway is built, it can lead to more driving incidents.

The Southfield Freeway doesn’t have as many shoulders, and there are more hills, which can impact visibility, he said. These factors can cause more crashes and incidents that can spark road rage.

As for the latest shooting, the suspected shooter now has the focus of two major police agencies.

“Michigan state has jurisdiction over the case, but the Detroit homicide section is here to support in assisting the investigation to help get this monster off the street,” White said.

Copyright 2021 WXYZ via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KCBD Daybreak Today - June 17
Shooting death of 16-year-old girl still under investigation
SWAT is responding to a potential barricaded subject in West Lubbock County.
SWAT called to investigate report of fugitive sighting in West Lubbock County
One killed, five injured in crash at 82nd St and Frankford Ave, late Thursday night
1 killed, 5injured in crash at 82nd, Frankford Thursday night
Hunter Cash St.Clair died after his home was destroyed by fire.
13-year-old dies after house fire, GoFundMe set up for funeral expenses
Just in time for Father’s Day, a daughter is meeting her biological dad after 53 years and...
Father, daughter meet for first time after 53 years

Latest News

Migellic Young
Warrant: Mom made daughter bury 4-year-old sister in Charlotte backyard
Senator Rick Scott, R-Fla., right, speaks during a news conference after having toured the...
Tropical system to bring heavy rain, flooding to Gulf Coast
Doug Logan is the CEO of Cyber Ninjas.
Little is known about Cyber Ninjas company running Arizona audit
A two-year-old is dead as a nine-year-old fights for their life following two separate freeway...
Toddler killed, 9-year-old injured in freeway shootings in Mich.