Traffic will be blocked in 2 places for crash investigations

Traffic Alert logo
Traffic Alert logo(Source: Lubbock Police Department)
By KCBD Staff
Updated: 15 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Drivers are encouraged to use caution or find two alternative routes this morning because of two traffic investigations by the Lubbock Police Department.

Starting at 9 a.m. officers will block areas near 34th Street and Avenue Q. That should take about an hour-and-a-half.

Once officers are done with that, they will move to the area near 90th Street and Indiana Avenue. That is also expected to last about an hour-and-a-half.

Specific information will also be sent through the City of Lubbock’s alert system, LBKAlert. Click here to sign up.

