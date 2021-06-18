Traffic will be blocked in 2 places for crash investigations

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Drivers are encouraged to use caution or find two alternative routes this morning because of two traffic investigations by the Lubbock Police Department.

Starting at 9 a.m. officers will block areas near 34th Street and Avenue Q. That should take about an hour-and-a-half.

Once officers are done with that, they will move to the area near 90th Street and Indiana Avenue. That is also expected to last about an hour-and-a-half.

Specific information will also be sent through the City of Lubbock’s alert system, LBKAlert. Click here to sign up.

