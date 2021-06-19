Local Listings
West Texas fights Alzheimer’s on the longest day of the year

The Longest Day Alzheimer's Association
By KCBD Staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The longest day is the day with the most light. The day with the most light is the summer solstice and it falls on June 20. However, it’s also a day where folks all across the world, including right here in West Texas, fight the darkness of Alzheimer’s.

A lot of businesses in Lubbock are coming together and giving back to help end Alzheimer’s.

Today, two docs brewing company is having “The Longest Day 5k”, which starts at 10am this morning. You can find them at 502 Texas avenue where they’ll have food trucks available for lunch and dinner.

Tomorrow, June 20, Domino’s Pizza in Lubbock and Plainview are giving back one dollar from every pizza sold to the West Texas chapter of the Alzheimer’s ASssociation.

Picoso’s has been giving back a portion of their proceeds on specialty items all month long and will continue through June 30. They’re located at 7611 Milwaukee Avenue.

These are just a few of the many businesses in Lubbock who are participating. If you’d like to help end Alzheimer’s during this years’ longest day activities, you can find more at the link here.

