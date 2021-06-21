1 dead in crash involving semi-truck south of Tahoka

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The crash occurred Sunday evening, just after 10:30 p.m., between a 2012 Dodge Ram and a Peterbuilt semi-truck.

James Dean Levasseur, 58, of Williston, ND. was traveling south on US-87 in the Dodge Ram.

Levasseur’s vehicle drifted right, onto the improved shoulder, where the truck tractor towing a semi-trailer were parked after breaking down.

Levasseur collided with the side of the truck tractor semi-trailer. After the collision, the vehicle came to rest, upright and facing south, in the grass median of US-87. The semi-truck and the trailer remained in place, upright and still attached, facing south on the improved shoulder of southbound US-87.

James Dean Levasseur was pronounced deceased at on scene from injuries sustained in the crash. The report states Levasseur was not wearing a seat belt.

