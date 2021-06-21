1 killed, 1 seriously injured in early Saturday morning crash in Plainview

PLAINVIEW, Texas (KCBD) - One person is dead and another person is hospitalized with serious injuries after a crash early Saturday morning in Plainview.

Plainview police responded to the crash at 2800 Dimmitt Road just after midnight, near the I-27 East Frontage Road.

Investigators says a Dodge Challenger failed to yield the right of way at the intersection of Yonkers and Dimmitt Road and struck a tractor trailer pulling a semi-trailer attempting to make a right turn onto the service road.

The driver of the Dodge was taken to Covenant Hospital in Plainview before being flown to Lubbock. The driver is currently in the intensive care unit for serious injuries.

The front passenger of the Dodge died at the scene. Police have not identified the names of the driver or passenger at this time.

The driver of the tractor truck was not injured.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.