Brief Spring-like weather today

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - How about a taste of late April - early May weather? No? Then how about early to mid-October temperatures? Ready or not, it’s moving in.

A cold front is moving south through West Texas this morning. This is a strong front, and much of the South Plains will experience highs 20 to 25 degrees cooler than yesterday (Sunday).

My forecast high for Lubbock today is 78°. That’s 23 degrees cooler than yesterday and 14 degrees below the June 21 average high. It’s a high more typical of late April or early May, or even early to mid-October.

The front brings with it a slight chance of rain and thundershowers. Through the morning a brief shower may pop up anywhere in the KCBD viewing area. This afternoon the slight chance of storms/rain will be limited to the southern third or so of the area.

My forecast low for Lubbock tonight is 56 degrees. That’s 11 degrees below the average for the date.

The cool down will be brief. Lubbock will peak in the upper 80s Tuesday afternoon and near the century mark Wednesday through Friday. The hottest day should be Thursday.

Another cold front, this one much weaker, is expected Saturday. Based on data available today, the viewing area will have a chance of storms and rain this weekend. I expect highs in the 80s.

