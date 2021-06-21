Daybreak Today Monday Morning Brief

Local Listings
3 WBU students dead in Floyd County crash, Claudette regains tropical storm status, Iran talks nuclear deal
By Michael A. Cantu
Updated: 58 minutes ago
On Daybreak Today,

Three Wayland Baptist University students are dead after a crash Saturday afternoon in Floyd County.

A fire damaged a home in South Lubbock Sunday afternoon in the 2400 block of 88th Street.

  • Investigators say a hot charcoal starter was stored too close to combustible materials in the garage.
  • It started the fire and spread to the attic. No injuries were reported.
  • Read more here: LFR puts out garage fire in 2400 block of 88th

Tropical Storm Claudette has regained tropical storm strength this morning.

Diplomats say progress is being made in talks on restoring the nuclear deal with Iran.

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

As always, be sure to join Sharon MainesSteve Divine and Michael Cantu along with the rest of the Daybreak Today crew for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

