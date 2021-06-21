Daybreak Today Monday Morning Brief

On Daybreak Today,

Three Wayland Baptist University students are dead after a crash Saturday afternoon in Floyd County.

Investigators say their SUV hit an semi-truck.

The driver of the semi had minor injuries.

A fire damaged a home in South Lubbock Sunday afternoon in the 2400 block of 88th Street.

Investigators say a hot charcoal starter was stored too close to combustible materials in the garage.

It started the fire and spread to the attic. No injuries were reported.

Tropical Storm Claudette has regained tropical storm strength this morning.

More flash floods and tornadoes are possible as it passes through the Carolinas and Georgia.

At least 13 deaths are being blamed on the storm.

Diplomats say progress is being made in talks on restoring the nuclear deal with Iran.

Negotiators say a deal is closer but there are still some details that need to be worked out.

It is up to government leaders to address the political problems.

