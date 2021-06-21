East Lubbock fire ruled arson

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A fire on June 15, 2021 in the 2900 block of East Bates St. has been ruled arson, according to the Lubbock Fire Marshal’s Office.

The fire started around 12:20 p.m. and was discovered by neighbors who called 911.

The Fire Marshal’s Office report says there were were multiple areas were the fire was started.

The house was not occupied and no injuries were reported.

The report states the cause of the fire is classified as criminal.

Anyone with information about this fire can contact the Fire Marshal’s Office at 806-775-2646 or email fireprevention@mylubbock.us.

