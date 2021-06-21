Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

GRAPHIC VIDEO: Man survives after being shot next to two children in the Bronx

By CNN Newsource
Published: Jun. 21, 2021 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRONX, N.Y. (CNN) – The NYPD is looking for suspects in a brazen daylight shooting in the Bronx that was caught on security cameras Thursday evening.

A 24-year-old man who appeared to be running from a gunman fell, knocking down two children.

While on the ground, the gunman proceeds to shoot the man in the back and both of his legs.

No bullets hit the children, a 10-year-old girl and a five-year-old boy, and they did not require hospitalization.

The gunman reportedly joined an accomplice and got away on a scooter.

New York Police are hoping someone will recognize the suspect from the surveillance video.

The man who was shot is listed in stable condition.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: KCBD Video
3 Wayland Baptist students killed in Saturday afternoon wreck
Family members of a Harris County deputy constable were shot during a home invasion.
Deputy constable’s wife, stepchild shot during home invasion in Texas
1 injured after shots fired at Landing Apartments near 4th and Slide
Family indicted
Family of 8 indicted in starvation death of 14-year-old boy
The International Olympic Committee says more than 80% of athletes and staff staying in the...
SPC alum to vie for title of World’s Fastest Man at Tokyo Olympics

Latest News

According to researchers at the University of California, Berkeley, 81% of regions with more...
Study: Major US metropolitan areas more segregated
The president and vice president attended a ceremony to sign the Juneteenth National...
Biden outlines vaccine plan, set to miss global-sharing goal
1 dead in crash involving semi-truck south of Tahoka
Pictured Sunday, June 20, 2021, the home owned by Larry and Sally Higgins, was destroyed by...
Claudette regains tropical storm strength after 13 deaths
Tornado damage is seen in Naperville, Ill., early Monday morning
Tornado sweeps through suburban Chicago, causing damage