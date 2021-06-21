Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Huge Navy blast off Fla. Atlantic coast registers as earthquake

By CNN staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Don’t worry about that shaking in Florida. It’s just a massive military explosion.

An “experimental explosion” triggered by the Navy about 100 miles off Florida’s Atlantic coast registered as a 3.9 magnitude earthquake Friday.

The blast is known as a “shock trial,” an explosion meant to test a ship’s ability to withstand nearby detonations.

The Navy was testing its new aircraft carrier, the USS Gerald R. Ford.

These types of detonations have been purposely triggered for decades after the Navy discovered nearby explosions could knock out key systems on its vessels, even when they don’t cause physical damage.

This marks the first time the Navy has conducted shock trials since it tested the U.S.S. Theodore Roosevelt aircraft carrier in 1987.

Military officials say the tests are in compliance with environmental requirements that consider the migration patterns of marine life.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: KCBD Video
3 Wayland Baptist students killed in Saturday afternoon wreck
Family members of a Harris County deputy constable were shot during a home invasion.
Deputy constable’s wife, stepchild shot during home invasion in Texas
1 injured after shots fired at Landing Apartments near 4th and Slide
Family indicted
Family of 8 indicted in starvation death of 14-year-old boy
The International Olympic Committee says more than 80% of athletes and staff staying in the...
SPC alum to vie for title of World’s Fastest Man at Tokyo Olympics

Latest News

According to researchers at the University of California, Berkeley, 81% of regions with more...
Study: Major US metropolitan areas more segregated
The president and vice president attended a ceremony to sign the Juneteenth National...
Biden outlines vaccine plan, set to miss global-sharing goal
1 dead in crash involving semi-truck south of Tahoka
Pictured Sunday, June 20, 2021, the home owned by Larry and Sally Higgins, was destroyed by...
Claudette regains tropical storm strength after 13 deaths
Tornado damage is seen in Naperville, Ill., early Monday morning
Tornado sweeps through suburban Chicago, causing damage