KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Hutch

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Hutch, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. He is a two-year-old pit bull who has been at the shelter about two months.

Staff say he is very sweet and loveable and likes to play rough and rowdy. He gets along with other dogs. Hutch is up to date on all of his shots, is neutered and has a microchip.

His adoption fees for Monday, June 21, have been waived.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Wednesday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Esmerelda.

