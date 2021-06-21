Local Listings
Amber Alert cancelled after 5-year-old Pecos boy found safe

NM Police have issued an Amber Alert for Juan Antonio Gallegos, 5. of Pecos.
NM Police have issued an Amber Alert for Juan Antonio Gallegos, 5. of Pecos.(New Mexico State Police)
By KCBD Staff
Updated: 26 minutes ago
PECOS, New Mexico (KCBD) – Juan Antonio Gallegos has been located and is safe. The Amber Alert has been cancelled.

The New Mexico State Police is asking for assistance in locating Juan Antonio Gallegos, a five-year-old male, three feet tall, weighing approximately thirty-seven pounds, with blonde hair and gray eyes.

Juan was abducted from his home at the Casa De Herrera Trailer Park in Pecos, NM on June 21, 2021, at around 4 a.m. Juan was last seen wearing a Mickey Mouse t-shirt with blue jeans.

Juan Antonio Gallegos is missing and is believed to be in danger if not located. He was abducted by his father Johnny Joe Gallegos, 39, of Pecos. Johnny has no custodial rights to Juan.

Johnny is five foot eleven inches tall, one hundred sixty-five pounds with hazel eyes and brown hair. Johnny has tattoos on his neck. Johnny was accompanied by two unknown males when he kicked in the door and abducted Juan.

There is no vehicle description. Their method of travel and destination is unknown. Many details are still unknown and under investigation. However, of urgent concern is the whereabouts of Juan Antonio Gallegos.

Anyone with any information regarding this New Mexico Amber Alert is asked to call the New Mexico State Police at (505) 753-5555 or dial 911.

