Southbound I-27 shutdown after motorcycle crash, 1 seriously injured

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - All lanes of southbound I-27 at 19th Street is shut down after a crash.

Police officials say a motorcyclist was traveling southbound on I-27 at 19th Street and lost control of his motorcycle. Police dispatch say he was not wearing a helmet. That crash happened around Noon.

That crash then caused a second crash.

One person is seriously injured and two others have minor injuries.

MCIU responding to 1700 block of I-27 for reports of a collision with injuries. Southbound lanes of I-27 between MSF & 19th St. are closed. — Lubbock Police Dept. (@LubbockPolice) June 21, 2021

Motorists traveling on Marsha Sharp Freeway to I-27 will be detoured. Drivers are urged to find an alternate route.

