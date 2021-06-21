Southbound I-27 shutdown after motorcycle crash, 1 seriously injured
Published: Jun. 21, 2021 at 12:15 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - All lanes of southbound I-27 at 19th Street is shut down after a crash.
Police officials say a motorcyclist was traveling southbound on I-27 at 19th Street and lost control of his motorcycle. Police dispatch say he was not wearing a helmet. That crash happened around Noon.
That crash then caused a second crash.
One person is seriously injured and two others have minor injuries.
MCIU responding to 1700 block of I-27 for reports of a collision with injuries. Southbound lanes of I-27 between MSF & 19th St. are closed.— Lubbock Police Dept. (@LubbockPolice) June 21, 2021
Motorists traveling on Marsha Sharp Freeway to I-27 will be detoured. Drivers are urged to find an alternate route.
Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.