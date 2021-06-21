Local Listings
Southbound I-27 shutdown after motorcycle crash, 1 seriously injured
By Amber Stegall
Published: Jun. 21, 2021 at 12:15 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - All lanes of southbound I-27 at 19th Street is shut down after a crash.

Police officials say a motorcyclist was traveling southbound on I-27 at 19th Street and lost control of his motorcycle. Police dispatch say he was not wearing a helmet. That crash happened around Noon.

That crash then caused a second crash.

One person is seriously injured and two others have minor injuries.

Motorists traveling on Marsha Sharp Freeway to I-27 will be detoured. Drivers are urged to find an alternate route.

