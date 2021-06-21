Local Listings
Summer kicks off with cooler temps, heat to return

By John Robison
Updated: 56 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The first full day of summer was about 30 degrees cooler than the last day of spring. What a change for the South Plains. A strong cold front for the summer season has settled into the region for the next day or two. However, the cool air will be gone by Wednesday as the afternoon highs return to the 90s in the area.

You can expect a cooler night for the region as low will fall to the upper 50s in Lubbock for Tuesday morning.

Tuesday afternoon will again be a nice one with the highs in the mid to upper 80s across the South Plains.

Summer will be back from Wednesday through Friday with daytime temps back to a range of 95 to 100 degrees for most of the viewing region.

Another cold front will bring down the temperatures some over the weekend and also provide us with a better chance of storms from Saturday into Monday. It looks like it will be back in the 80s for that 3 day period.

