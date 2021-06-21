Local Listings
Thousands sign petition to stop Jeff Bezos from returning to Earth

Thousands of people have signed a petition to keep Jeff Bezos in space.
Thousands of people have signed a petition to keep Jeff Bezos in space.(Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2021 at 12:46 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
(CNN) – Jeff Bezos is heading to space next month, and some people would like him to stay there.

Several online petitions have popped up urging the Amazon CEO not to return to Earth.

One on change.org has more than 49,000 signatures. It says: “Billionaires should not exist … on Earth, or in space, but should they decide the latter they should stay there.”

Obviously, Bezos is planning to return to Earth.

He will only be in space for 11 minutes on July 20, as part of the first crewed flight aboard New Shepard, his Blue Origin rocket.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

