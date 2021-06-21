Wayland Baptist to hold balloon release for 3 students killed in crash

PLAINVIEW, Texas (KCBD) - A time of prayer and support for the families of the three Wayland students who lost their life in a car accident this weekend is planned for tonight on the Plainview campus.

The university is encouraging employees, friends, and teammates to gather in front of the library entrance at 8:30pm for a moment of prayer and a balloon release.

Guests will have the opportunity to write messages of encouragement or prayers for the family as part of the balloon launch. Members of the students’ families are planning to be in attendance.

University officials are asking that you continue to pray for these families as they navigate the difficult days ahead.

You can read our previous story about the crash here.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.