Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

250 gators removed from Disney since boy died in 2016 attack

By Associated Press
Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Wildlife officials have removed 250 alligators from Disney properties in the five years since a 2-year-old boy was killed by one of the reptiles at the Grand Floridian Resort and Spa.

The company has worked with trappers contracted through the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission to remove the alligators.

Agency spokeswoman Tammy Sapp says most of the nuisance gators are euthanized and sold for their hide and meat.

Some are also transferred to alligator farms, animal exhibits and zoos.

Disney also installed a wall and put up reptile warning signs along waterways throughout its resorts after Lane Thomas Graves was killed in June 2016.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Southbound I-27 shutdown after motorcycle crash, 1 seriously injured
Police identify motorcyclist with life-threatening injuries after Monday crash
One person killed, another critically injured in crash early Saturday morning in Plainview
1 killed, 1 seriously injured in early Saturday morning crash in Plainview
Source: KCBD Video
3 Wayland Baptist students killed in Saturday afternoon wreck
ZZ Top
ZZ Top set to perform two dates at Buddy Holly Hall
Wolfforth mayor Mike Wright (left) and city manager Darrell Newsom handed in their resignations...
Wolfforth mayor, city manager quit citing problems with council

Latest News

Iran says that several state-linked news websites have been seized by the U.S. government under...
Iran says state-linked sites seized by US, reasons unclear
FILE - In this March 31, 2021 file photo, a nurse fills a syringe with a dose of Johnson &...
Biden pushes shots for young adults as variant concern grows
In this April 17, 2020, file photo, a patient is loaded into an ambulance by emergency medical...
Watchdog: Nursing home deaths up 32% in 2020 amid pandemic
United Supermarkets new Southwest Lubbock location to open June 30.
United Supermarkets to open new location in Southwest Lubbock June 30