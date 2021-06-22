Amber Alert issued for 2 Dallas children believed to have been taken by homicide suspect

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Texas Department of Public Safety has issued an Amber Alert for two Dallas children who are believed to have been abducted by a suspect in a homicide.

According to DPS, the children were last seen in the 5900 block of Highland Village Dr. at 2:30 p.m. Monday.

Seven Jeter, 2, was last seen wearing a white onesie with red and blue rockets on the front. Curtis Jeter, 4, was last seen wearing a white/blue onesie designed like an astronaut outfit.

Curtis Everett Jeter II, 24, a suspect in a homicide, is believed to have possession of Seven and Curtis.

Anyone with information on the children and suspect whereabouts is asked to call the Dallas Police Department at 911 or (214) 671-4268 and reference case number 109886-2021.

