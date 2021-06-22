Blue flags represent abused children as Lubbock remains 3rd highest in the state

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - There are exactly 962 flags at Katsman park and each one represents a confirmed child abuse case.

This is the lowest number of abuse cases in 10 years, but experts believe virtual school and the pandemic altered these numbers.

Although the numbers are lower, Lubbock County remains third for the highest rate of child abuse in Texas, according to the Texas Department of Family Services.

Family Guidance set up this visual representation to start a conversation about an often-secret issue especially as children are home for the summer.

Abby Reed with family Guidance says there are resources available to help families take a step back and make their home stronger.

“Oftentimes we find that abuse sometimes is a family cycle. So let’s assume that maybe I was abused as a child, the probability that I could grow up and potentially abuse my child is high. So I think it’s just recognizing maybe how you grew up as a child, and really analyzing things that were correct. And that maybe weren’t correct and seeking out a change if you need it,” Abby Reed said.

Family guidance has parenting classes both online and in-person. They also offer school programs to empower children by understanding their emotions.

You can find more information on these programs at lubbockfamily.org.

