Child found unresponsive after drowning in Northwest Lubbock

A toddler was found dead after reports of a drowning in Northwest Lubbock Sunday evening.
By KCBD Staff
Updated: 41 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A toddler was found dead after reports of a drowning in Northwest Lubbock Sunday evening.

Lubbock police were called to the 5400 block of Lehigh Street around 6:09 p.m. where a one-year-old was found dead.

At this time no arrests have been made. The investigation is on-going.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we gather more information.

