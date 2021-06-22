Child found unresponsive after drowning in Northwest Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A toddler was found dead after reports of a drowning in Northwest Lubbock Sunday evening.

Lubbock police were called to the 5400 block of Lehigh Street around 6:09 p.m. where a one-year-old was found dead.

At this time no arrests have been made. The investigation is on-going.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we gather more information.

